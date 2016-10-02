2 injured in LaSalle Park shooting - KMOV.com

NEW DETAILS

2 injured in LaSalle Park shooting

Posted: Updated:
Credit KMOV Credit KMOV

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man and woman are in stable condition after a double shooting in the LaSalle Park.

The two said they were seated inside a parked vehicle on a gas station parking lot in the 1000 block of South Broadway when a silver Dodge Charger with two occupants inside pulled up next to them and someone exited and fired shots just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The victims' vehicle drove from the scene, hitting a parked vehicle while driving out of the parking lot. 

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back, and the woman victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the shoulder.  They were both listed as stable. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly