2 injured in LaSalle Park shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man and woman are in stable condition after a double shooting in the LaSalle Park.

The two said they were seated inside a parked vehicle on a gas station parking lot in the 1000 block of South Broadway when a silver Dodge Charger with two occupants inside pulled up next to them and someone exited and fired shots just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

The victims' vehicle drove from the scene, hitting a parked vehicle while driving out of the parking lot.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back, and the woman victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the shoulder. They were both listed as stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

