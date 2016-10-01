Police ID man fatally shot Friday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police have identified a man who was shot in 1200 block of Union Friday night.

Aaron Woodson, 29, of the 11100 block of Riaza Square, was shot in the back around 9:30 p.m.

Woodson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 4:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police said they have identified the 31-year-old suspect and placed him as wanted. They have not released his identity to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

