ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – JCPenney has announced they plan to hire 500 seasonal workers in the St. Louis area.

The company will be hiring customer service and support positions. Employees receive store discounts of up to 25 percent.

There are nine stores throughout the St. Louis area. To apply, visit jcpcareers.com.

