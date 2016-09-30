Tweets by Claire McCaskill, Donald Trump draw reaction on social media

(KMOV.com) - Social media is buzzing over recent tweets from Claire McCaskill and Donald Trump.

McCaskill, the Democratic Missouri Senator from St. Louis, fired a response to claims that Donald Trump called a former Miss Universe 'Miss Piggy'.

The D women Senators have talked & we're concerned about Donald's weight. Campaign stress? We think a public daily weigh-in is called for. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) September 28, 2016

@clairecmc Claire, please don't go here. Better to just ignore. — Keri Cascio (@keribrary) September 28, 2016

@clairecmc He's slamming anyone that's not a size -0 and he looks like giant CheetoPuff with legs pic.twitter.com/tT9n5a0yyv — Lanna (@Lannatexasgal) September 28, 2016

@clairecmc If this is being an empowered woman, I'll pass. Pettiness is crude & stupid. — Colonel (@laurakfillault) September 28, 2016

@clairecmc With Or without him holding his tax returns? — Rabid Hussein Badger (@rabidbadger) September 28, 2016

@clairecmc @joshtpm I have always hated this kind of response. It's no more ok for her to do this than it is/was for him to do it. — Howard Kushlan (@HowardKushlan) September 28, 2016

Donald Trump sent out a string of tweets related to what he described as a failed vetting process of former Miss Universe Alissa Machado by the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Wow, Crooked Hillary was duped and used by my worst Miss U. Hillary floated her as an "angel" without checking her past, which is terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

Using Alicia M in the debate as a paragon of virtue just shows that Crooked Hillary suffers from BAD JUDGEMENT! Hillary was set up by a con. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

