6 guns found at local schools so far this school year

A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody when police discovered he was allegedly carrying a gun in Jennings (Credit: St. Louis County PD).

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have seized six guns in six different schools in the area so far this school year: One in Jefferson County, one in St, Charles County, and four in north St. Louis County.

Fortunately, no one has been hurt, but it's a scary reality for students, staff and parents.

St. Louis County Police dealt with a case earlier this week at Hazelwood East when a school resource officer arrested an 18-year-old for having a gun in his backpack. That's the only issue they've had this year.

Last year, St. Louis County police seized three guns from schools. The year before that, there were two.

Of the six guns police have found in our area, three of them came from the Ferguson-Florissant school district.

The most recent incident was two weeks ago at Berkley Middle School. Police said a student found a loaded handgun in the boy's bathroom.

Back in August, a junior at McCluer High School brought a loaded hand gun in his backpack. Days before that, a freshman at McCluer North was caught with an airsoft gun, jammed with real bullets.

The district admits guns are an ongoing issue that it's trying to address. Police said they believe it has to do with guns being more accessible. They said the most important thing parents can do right now is educate their kids about them.

