Metro East official facing charges stemming from DUI arrest

TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Another Troy city official in hot water after facing charges stemming from a DUI arrest.

Clerk Jamie Myers, 36, was arrested on August 26 around 11:30 p.m. in Collinsville by the Illinois State Police after she allegedly hopped a curb.

According to authorities, Myers had a blood-alcohol content of 0.238 which is nearly three times the legal limit in Illinois. Myers has plead not guilty.

Earlier this month, Alderman Allen Dyer, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possessing a small amount of cocaine while at a concert in Missouri.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.