Social media star Officer Norman visits Berkeley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Officer Tommy Norman is taking social media by storm.

The officer, from North Little Rock, Arkansas, has more than a million followers on Instagram alone and has gained national recognition for community policing because he takes the time to build positive relationships with the people he serves.

"You strive everyday to allow people to view you outside of your job, so that means even on your days off when your shift ends you're out there and you're forming relationships," said Norman.



On September 28, Norman is making a stop in Berkeley, Missouri, where city leaders invited him to meet with residents to learn how they can implement some of his ideas locally.

"Everyday people, go out and impact a life. If it is one life a day, a week, at least impact one life and you've made your difference," said Norman.

Berkeley Police Chief Frank McCall Jr. said his department is already practicing community policing.

At the beginning of September, Berkeley officers starting going block by block, knocking on doors to talk to people living in the community. McCall said it's a way to meet one-on-one with residents and establish a personal relationship.

"I've bumped into a couple of officers, my tire fell off a car, they were willing to take me home, stop and talk. I can say that they do a pretty good job," said Heather Carr, resident.

"One thing I've learned in my career as a law enforcement officer is you don't police the community that you serve, you involve the community in policing. I think that's what you do and if you do that you'll be successful," said McCall.



Norman will be at Berkeley City Hall from 3 - 6 p.m. The event is open to everyone in the region.



