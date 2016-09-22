Concern growing for missing 13-year-old without life-saving medical equipment

Police are looking for Katherine Derleth, 17 and her infant son Christopher who went missing from Edwardsville Sunday. Credit: Edwardsville PD

(KMOV.com) – Concern continues to grow for Katherine E. Derleth's well-being after authorities announced the 13-year-old suffers from a congenital heart condition and has a pacemaker.

Katherine and her three-week-old son disappeared during the early morning hours of Sunday, September 18. A nationwide arrest warrant for aggravated kidnapping has been issued for Christopher Derleth, Katherine’s stepfather.

When Katherine disappeared from her home in rural Edwardsville, IL, she left the necessary equipment needed to insure the pacemaker is properly working behind. Katherine is also recovering from a cesarean section and is still under a doctor’s care as it relates to the procedure and birth of her son.

Christopher Derleth is believed to be traveling in a green 1997 Mercury Villager Minivan with an Illinois License plate E833210. He is said to be an experienced outdoorsman and left the area with camping supplies. Prior to his disappearance, Christopher asked friends about free or cheap camping sites throughout the country.

Investigators confirm Christopher’s vehicle was spotted on eastbound Interstate 77 in West Virginia south of Charleston just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 18.

