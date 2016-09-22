Police looking for driver who struck 13-year-old riding his bicycle and fled

A 13-year-old was a victim of a hit and run while riding his bike in St. Peters.

ST. PETERS, Mo. (MOVE.com) – The St. Peters Police Department is looking for a white female driver of a red SUV who struck a 13-year-old boy who was riding his bike and then fled the scene.

The accident occurred around noon on Sunday, September 18 on Mid Rivers Mall Drive near the entrance/exit to the Dairy Queen at 1015 St. Peters Howell Road.

When the driver was leaving the Dairy Queen, she stopped to look at the northbound traffic before making a right-hand turn. When the driver made the turn, she struck the teen.

The boy was traveling with two other friends who were able to stop in time and avoid the SUV. The driver of the SUV made no attempt to stop and fled the scene. Police have been unable to locate or identify the driver.

The 13-year-old victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other two juveniles traveling with the victim were uninjured.

Witnesses could only describe the driver as a white female. The SUV is red and should have minor damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this vehicle and/or the driver is asked to contact Officer Jake Bass at 636-278-22444 ext. 6389 or anonymously report it to the Crime Solvers Hotline at 636-278-1000.

