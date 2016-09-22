Collinsville student critically injured at school passes away

The community is rallying around a teen who was severely injured after falling down a set of stairs at Collinsville High School

Tray, a student at Collinsville High School, was severely injured when he fell down on some stairs at school. Credit: Tray's family

The Collinsville School community is coordinating an effort to share support and well wishes for the family of the freshman severely injured this week.

Tray, a student at Collinsville High School, was severely injured when he fell down some stairs at school. Credit: Tray's family

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Collinsville High School freshman, Tray Turner, who was injured in an accident at school on September 19 has passed away.

Turner was severely injured when he fell down a staircase on his way to lunch. Police considered the incident to be a tragic accident.

The Turner family released the following statement about Tray’s passing:

We want you to know that we so greatly appreciate the prayers of support you have all provided this week. We ask that you continue to come together, united in focusing positive thoughts and prayers. This morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., Tray earned his angel wings. We ask that you continue to honor Tray’s life by coming together in love.

Collinsville has decided to cancel today’s homecoming parade, but other homecoming festivities will go on as planned. The school will honor Tray at Friday night’s football game and will be collecting donations for continued support.

“Each student is special and Tray will be missed. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his family and friends,” said Superintendent Dr. Bob Green in a statement.

The district’s Help and Response team (H.A.R.T.) will be on hand to help any students and faculty deal with Tray’s tragic death.

The hashtag #PrayforTray has been spreading on social media since the accident as students tried to grasp what happened.

Due to the severity of the incident, Collinsville officials called police in to investigate. At this point, police say evidence shows this was a tragic accident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Dr. Green said rumors had been circulating in the halls of the school and on social media and they want anyone with real information to come forward.

School officials are currently assessing the safety of the staircase to see if changes need to be made to make it safer.

