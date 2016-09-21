Person who pointed gun at officers eludes St. Charles police

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Authorities in St. Charles County are asking for the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a vehicle whose passenger pointed a gun at a police officer.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. when a St. Charles County police officer was traveling in an unmarked patrol vehicle on westbound Highway 370 near Truman Boulevard. The officer observed a Chevy Impala driving erratically.

When the Impala pulled up next to the officer’s car, a passenger in the Impala pointed a gun at the officer and then sped off. The occupants of the car were described as three white males and a white female.

Initially, the officer followed the vehicle in the unmarked police car, but when the driver continued to drive erratically, the officer initiated his emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The Impala exited westbound Highway 370 and traveled onto eastbound Interstate 70. Due to a concern for public safety, the officer gave the Impala additional distance. After the driver of the Impala exited at Cave Springs Boulevard and went south on Muegge Road, the officer lost sight of the Impala.

When the officer exited the highway in attempt to continue the pursuit, the unmarked patrol car was involved in a minor traffic accident. There were no injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. The police are currently looking for a late model silver Chevy Impala with a partial Missouri license plate FL9. If you see this vehicle call police immediately.

