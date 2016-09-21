Tennessee man tried multiple times to illegally enter Scott Air Force

SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Brandin P. Lawless, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with two felonies after multiple attempts at trying to illegally enter Scott Air Force Base.

During the early morning hours of September 18, Metro Link Security stopped Lawless as he attempted to drive onto the pedestrian crossing to Scott Air Force Base.

When Shiloh Police Officers responded to the scene, they found Lawless’ vehicle illegally parked on the Metro Link main lot. The officer turned on his emergency lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the vehicle fled the lot at a high rate of speed.

When the officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit, Lawless broke several traffic laws while trying to flee. He then attempted to gain entry to Scott Air Force Base via the Shiloh Gate before being stopped by base security forces. The pursuit came to an end when the suspect crashed into a ditch near the Wherry Road gate of Scott Air Force Base.

The passenger in Lawless’ vehicle was taken into custody, but not charged. Lawless has been charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding. Lawless is currently being held in the St. Clair County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

