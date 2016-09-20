Taxi companies teaming up to build unified app similar to Uber

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Taxi cab companies across the St. Louis City and County are trying to make it easier than ever to hail a cab from anywhere while guaranteeing drivers are licensed.

There is an app in the works that would allow anyone to hail a taxi from any taxi company in St. Louis with the touch of a button. The app is similar to Uber, however, unlike Uber, all the drivers are licensed cabs.

Once a ride is requested, the closest taxi will pick the passenger(s) up. The app user will also be told when they will be picked up and how much the fare will cost.

The Taxi Cab Commission hopes the app will be available by the beginning of 2017.

