Ferguson leaders looking for performers for Harvestfest Halloween event

Leaders in the Ferguson area are looking for performers to participate in a Harvestfest celebration.

Organizers are looking for singers, rappers, musicians, dancers and poets to get involved.

The location of the event is near many of the businesses that were damaged during the 2014 unrest in Ferguson. Organizers said it will be a fun and safe night aimed at helping the area continue to recover.

The event is October 31 at the Springwood Plaza Parking Lot & Dellwood Community Center at 10184 West Florissant Ave. It starts at 5:30 p.m.

The event will include food venders, costume contests, various games and trick or treating.

Organizers are also looking for volunteers, sponsors and donations. For more information click here and send an email to dking12683@gmail.com.

