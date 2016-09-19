Red Hot Chili Peppers coming to St. Louis in January

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be in St. Louis for a Show on July 18, 2017. (Credit: KMOV).

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a January 18 stop in St. Louis on their 2017 North American Tour.

The tour will kick off January 5 in San Antonio, Texas and take the band to 24 cities across the United States and Canada wrapping up on March 18 in Vancouver.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Jack Irons will open the St. Louis tour date at Scottrade Center.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 21 at 10 a.m. local time. General tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 12 noon.

For more information, visit www.redhotchilipeppers.com/2017NorthAmericanTour.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.