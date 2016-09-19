St. Louis County Exec signs tobacco bill into law

St. Louis County residents under the age of 21 will no longer be able to purchase tobacco products, thanks to a controversial bill being signed into law today.

The measure was approved earlier this month by the St. Louis County Council. Despite the bill being signed today by St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, it will not take effect until Dec. 1.

The bill prevents anyone younger than 21 years-old from buying cigarettes and other tobacco products. The bill includes vaping products, like e-cigarettes, from being purchased as well. The e-cigarettes are considered tobacco products by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA).

During a council meeting, there were differing views on whether or not vaping products should be included in the measure.

Those in favor of removing vaping products from the bill said the products help smokers quit cigarettes. Ultimately, the council decided to include them in the bill.

Anyone who violates the law will have to pay hundreds in fines.

