'Murmuration' brings together multiple fields, people for science and tech event

On Sept. 23, the weekend gets started with a science and tech twist.

The Murmuration Festival will host a three-day festival at the Cortex Innovation Center. The festival will merge the fields of art, science, and technology. The festival will also bring together those in the fields, such as artists, musicians, scientists, and entrepreneurs.

Travis Sheridan, the Executive Director of Venture Cafe STL, said this event is an opportunity to bring together multiple groups in fields that already overlap.

"If you think about it, a lot of those things usually exist in silos or separation," Sheridan said. "This is an opportunity to bring them all together because there's a lot of overlap between them."

This event is another example of St. Louis' identity as the go-to destination to promote and grow new ideas. According to Forbes Magazine, St. Louis is the No. 2 city for start-up growth in the country.

But growth of ideas and opportunities is just one aspect of the festival. The weekend event will also include musical performances and discussions.

Sheridan said while one person may spend time listening to a great new band, they can also listen to a Ted X-type talk.

The goal, the Murmuration organizers said, is to get innovators to engage with the public, as well as each other.

The event starts this Friday, starting at 6:00 p.m., and will feature live performances from members of the St. Louis Symphony, and Basil Kincaid.

