Transit group aims to improve MetroLink stations through walking audits

The push to improve St. Louis transit is getting started on-foot.

Citizens of Modern Transit performs "waling audits" at different MetroLink stops around St. Louis. The goal of group is to improve different stations by bringing them to life with gardens, coffee shops, and interactive art.

The group is hosting a walk audit Friday morning at the Forest Park station of the MetroLink. The group will tour the transit stop and it's surrounding area. When the audit is finished, the group meets to share a discussion about their audit.

Last month, the group performed another walking audit at the North Hanley station, and organizers said it was very successful.

The walking audit events are open to anyone in the community and the organization is encouraging people who live or work in the area to participate.

Kim Cella, the Executive Director for Citizens of Modern Transit, said the project is open to the entire St. Louis region.

"Each station, we are hoping to get key stake-holders," Cella said. "That's riders, commuters, members of the community around each station, the employers around each station, and the government entities."

The walking audit for the Forest Park stop is already full. Those wishing to contribute in future events can fill out a survey on the group's website.

The next audit will take place at the Delmar MetroLink station on Oct. 14.

