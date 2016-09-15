Crowds flock to new grocery store in North County

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Shoppers rushed inside as the new Ruler Foods opened in Bellefontaine Neighbors this morning.

Carmen Maldonato was one of the first customers through the doors. She said an affordable grocery store is just what the community needs.

“Right now a lot of companies are leaving, [we are] worried about that because where do we go, some can’t go distances because we have no way of getting there,” said Maldonato.

Everything from fresh produce and quality meat, to cleaning supplies and medication is within walking distance. The mayor of Bellefontaine Neighbors said the grocery store will attract customers from nearby communities as well.

“There is nothing east of Bellefontaine Neighbors in way of a grocery store, this is it. So it will attract from Glasgow, Riverview and unincorporated St. Louis County,” said Robert Doerr, Mayor of Bellefontaine Neighbors.

Ruler Foods is a subsidiary of Kroger and has eight stores throughout the St. Louis metro area with four locations in Missouri and four in Illinois.



