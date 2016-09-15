News 4 Schools: Proposals on November ballot to raise funds for Affton schools

Some schools in the Affton School District seeing growth in number of students; asking for tax increase on November ballot (Credit: KMOV).

AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Voters in the Affton School District will be able to vote on two propositions in November aimed at generating needed funds for the growing district.

Cheryl Ladd is a kindergarten teacher at Mesnier Elementary. Last year she had 19 students in her classroom, this year she has 24.

“One of the missions of the Affton School District is to customize learning…and with this many kids it is very difficult to do that,” Ladd said.

Christine Powers, the Principal at Gotch Elementary which is just down the road from Mesnier, said they are having the same problems.

“Pretty steady increase in enrollment over the last couple of years, so our class sizes are really at the high end,” said Powers.

With this in mind, the Affton School Board voted to put two proposals on the November Ballot. Proposition I is a tax levy and Proposition N is a bond issue. Combined, they would cost and Affton homeowner around $230 per year.

The money would be used to avoid further cuts in staff, pay teachers a competitive salary and keep buildings maintained as well as renovate buildings.

“I’m pretty confident that the community supports the schools at a high level. I think we are a source of pride in the community, and I know it’s a big ask to ask for a tax increase but we wouldn’t be going to the community if we didn’t need to,” said Steven Brotherton the Superintendent for Affton Schools.

