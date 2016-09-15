Police receive 911 calls for children who refuse to go to school

(KMOV.com) – Police in Mt. Morris Township, Michigan said they are getting some 911 calls from parents whose kids refuse to go to school.

The police said the do not mind receiving the calls because it is often a good idea to get a third party on the scene before the situation escalates into a bigger problem.

“We have successfully mediated in the past and we are a good option, you know, as long as it’s handled in the right way. How important school is for them and not only that but maybe helping them resolve or work through some problems why they don’t want to go to school,” said Matthew Lasky of the Mt. Morris Township Police Department.

Experts said the key to solving the problem is finding out what is going on at school that makes the student not want to go. Police and therapists agree that sometimes getting a third party involve is needed to resolve and issue with a child.

