Gun, credit cards, and cash stolen from unlocked cars in Arnold

ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Arnold are investigating 11 different car break-ins that occurred during the same week where the thieves got away with a gun, a credit card, hundreds of dollars in cash, prescription medicine and a Samsung tablet in addition to other items.

In all but three of the break-ins, the cars had been left unlocked.

The first break-in occurred between 9:30 p.m. on September 4 and 8 a.m. on September 5 in the 2100 block of Christy Drive. Someone broke the front passenger window and stole a purse containing credit cards and a checkbook.

Four break-ins occurred overnight between September 6 and September 7 from vehicles parked along Fox Ridge Court and Arnold Tenbrook Road. A .45 caliber handgun was stolen from an unlocked car in the 1500 block of Fox Ridge Court. The driver-side window of a sedan parked in the 1400 block of Fox Ridge Court was broken and a wallet that contained $100 in cash, a credit card, and a driver’s license was stolen. Another sedan parked in the 1400 block of Fox Ridge Court was left unlocked and a Samsung tablet was stolen. The tablet was later recovered in the area, but had suffered water damage from the rain. Someone damaged the rear passenger window of an SUV parked in the 1200 block of Arnold Tenbrook Road causing over $1,000 in damage and also stole a purse containing $100 in cash, medication, and a wallet.

A GPS device was stolen between 9 p.m. on September 8 and 9:45 a.m. on September 9 from an unlocked car in the 1700 block of Susan Drive.

Several break-ins occurred overnight between September 9 and September 10. Someone stole a computer, tools, and a wallet from an unlocked vehicle on Greer Drive. Prescription medication was stolen from an unlocked car on Glatt Drive. About $400 worth of items including a car speaker and a wallet that contained credit and bank cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Southcrest. Keys belonging to an Arnold city employee were stolen from an unlocked car on Jere Lane. The locks have since been changed. Cash and lottery tickets were stolen from an unlocked car in the 1600 block of Stardust Drive.

Police are investigating if all the incidents are connected, but they do believe the incidents on Fox Ridge Court were probably related. There is video surveillance from at least one of the incidents.

