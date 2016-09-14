Local officers continuing to rehab from injuries at Craig Hospital in Colorado

Officer Flamion and Officer Tudor are rehabbing their injuries at Craig Hospital in Colorado. (Credit: KMOV).

DENVER, Co. (KMOV.com) – Ballwin Police Officer Flamion and Hazelwood Police Officer Tudor have been transported to Craig Hospital in Colorado to continue the rehabilitation process after suffering serious injuries while on the job.

Officer Flamion is paralyzed from the neck down after being ambushed and shot in the neck during a traffic stop in July. Officer Tudor was responding to assist another officer In August when his cruiser collided with another car resulting in a serious accident.

Both officers suffered injuries to their spinal cords and are now at Craig Hospital in Colorado.

Since becoming a specialty hospital in the mid-1950s, Craig Hospital focuses solely on spinal cord injuries and traumatic brain injuries. They have worked with more spinal cord injury patients than any other single center in the country. At any given time, the hospital is treating somewhere between 50 and 55 people with spinal cord injuries.

In addition to a very experienced staff and state of the art facilities, the hospital is known for its family-oriented approach to rehabilitation. Family, friends, and other patients are strongly encouraged to be a part of the healing process.

Ninety percent of the patients at Craig Hospital return home and about half of them head back to work a year after rehab.

