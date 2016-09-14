2 arrested in connection to killing of cab driver in Central West End

Police on scene of a fatal shooting in the Central West End (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two 19-year-old men have been taken into custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a Laclede cab driver in the Central West End.

When police arrived early Wednesday morning, Timothy Grice, 38, was unconscious inside the vehicle at Laclede and Kingshighway. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Grice was the only person inside, police say. He was shot around 2:30 a.m., but police were not alerted until around 10:00 a.m.

Police said the shooting was likely the result of a robbery attempt because Grice's phone and other items were missing. Police believe he was shot once.

Authorities said they have applied for warrants. Charges have yet to be filed against the the two men

Several cab drivers told News 4 they want see police and cab drivers work together for protections.

The shooting is the second homicide in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood in a week. Earlier in the week Monica Shaw was shot near North Sarah and Olive streets.

Police said there is no clear connection between the two shootings, as their locations are far away from each other and the ballistics do not match.

Many Central West End residents say the shooting has them on edge. Dotson said

