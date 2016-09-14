City crime is up in August, down overall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis City Police Department released crime statistics for the month of August.

The numbers show crime was up about 7% compared to last year, but overall, it's trending down.



The biggest increases were in car thefts and car break-ins. Vehicle theft was up nearly 45 percent and car break-ins were up more than 30 percent. Another crime on the rise is arson, increasing about 40 percent.



News 4 also looked at the first six months of 2016 compared to the first six months of 2015, and those numbers tell a different story.



Police Chief Sam Dotson said, "You have to look at crime on a larger scale too, what's happening in our country. In the last 20 years in our nation, crime has been decreasing not just in St. Louis but around the country. Crime in the past 10 years in St. Louis is down. We've reached a plateau right now and I think there's more room to push down."



Crime is down about 6 percent overall. News 4 asked Dotson about it, and he said crime numbers have been down in the last 10 years.



"I'm not saying we don't have any crime, we have far too much crime, but what we need to do is focus resources to push that down so if we're going to prioritize crime salaries and people are what I need," said Dotson.



