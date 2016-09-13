School for immigrants and refugees gets new soccer field

Soccer is away for students at Nahed Chapman New American Academy forget the challenges they overcame in their former countries before arriving in the US. Credit: KMOV

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A school that is home to many immigrants just received a new soccer field.

Nahed Chapman New American Academy is home to nearly 400 students, many of them refugees, from more than 30 countries. Here, the students begin the process of becoming Americans and find common ground in the sport of soccer.

Gehadaldain Turki’s young eyes have seen adult carnage from conflict. Originally from Fallujah, Iraq, Turki left in the wake of ISIS storming the city. Turki loves his life in the US and loves to play soccer.

The new soccer field at Nahed Chapman New American Academy was made possible by more than $200,000 worth of cash donations and services which was the result of the Gateway Welcome Project. More than two-dozen partners including Construction Forum St. Louis and the St. Louis Mosaic Project helped bring the field to low.

Flags line the hallways of the school to represent all of the countries the students come from and the soccer field is a place that brings all the students together even if they do not speak the same language.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.