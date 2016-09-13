State officials warn about rail dangers

There were 23 deaths and 26 injuries due to railway accidents in the state of Missouri last year.

That’s why the Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Operation Lifesaver have designated this week as railway safety week, asking people to make good decisions.

Since July 4, Missouri Operation Lifesaver has aired radio messages warning folks about being alert when driving or walking by the tracks.

Their message is one many have heard before: See Tracks? Think Trains, meaning never try to beat a train or share a walkway with trains.

It’s an issue News 4 has covered extensively.

Back in March a freight train struck and killed a pedestrian in Kirkwood, at the crossing at South Geyer and Monroe.

Then in July, an Amtrak train also struck and killed two women in South St. Louis.

People at the Kirkwood Train Station said they've seen some close calls recently.

"We've actually pulled a guy off the tracks because he panicked. Now luckily it was Amtrak so it stopped but if it had been a freight train, it couldn't have stopped,” said station manager, Bill Burckhalter.

State officials also said it's considered trespassing when you're hanging around or playing by the tracks.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved