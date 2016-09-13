19 year-old suspect arrested in connection with woman's CWE shooting death

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One suspect has been arrested in connection with the Sept. 13 shooting death of a woman in the Central West End.

The suspect, a 19 year-old male, was arrested Thursday. Investigators are seeking charges against the suspect by Friday.

A reward was issued for information in the shooting death of a 54-year-old woman in the Central West End.

Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at North Sarah Street and Olive Street.They believe the woman, identified Wednesday as Monica Shaw, lived in the general area.

When authorities arrived to the scene, Shaw was unconscious and not breathing. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

CrimeStoppers on Wednesday announced the reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to a felony arrest of the subject(s) responsible for the murder. The tip must be received through the CrimeStoppers hotline to qualify for the reward.

Neighbors told News 4 they heard a single gunshot around 9:30 p.m. Police said they responded to a call after someone found Shaw on the ground, unconscious.

The scene of the shooting is a busy bus stop, where kids were leaving for school Tuesday morning.

Teresa Eddington has lived in the neighborhood for six years. She said, "It's usually quiet, every once in awhile we might get some trouble but its usually quiet. All of us know each other around here so we kind of look out for the elderly people and who lives around us."

Eddington is not the only one frustrated with the cycle of violence in the community.

"St. Louis is in crisis. We are not in 1985 anymore. We have needs that are spiraling out of control just like we predicted," said James Clark with Better Family Life.

Clark says the city is swimming in a sea of dysfunction.

"We gotta begin to focus on the obvious. Our more challenged neighborhoods. We know exactly where they are, we have printed enough documents. They are the same neighborhoods the same zip codes in the same blocks we are moving too slow," said Clark.

There are crime cameras in the Central West End, but they were not positioned where the shooting happened.

