First responders make 21 mile trek in annual 'March to the Arch'

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Several first responders and supporters took part in the annual “March to the Arch” as a way honor those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks.

The annual walk begins at Highway 141 and Clayton Road and continues 21 miles to the Arch grounds.

The group began just after 9 a.m. and reached the Arch in the early evening hours having stopped at Art Hill to mourn the lives lost at that memorial as well.

Those making the full walk and those who just stopped by Art Hill agreed that memorials like this are important to ensure future generations will always remember what happened on September 11, 2001.

