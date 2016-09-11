Two-alarm fire causes extensive damage to St. Peters home

A fire on Last Chance Court in St. Peters caused extensive damage (Credit: KMOV).

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Peters family is safe after escaping a two-alarm fire that broke out at their home around 6:30 this evening.

Fire officials said the fire began in the garage at a house on Last Chance Court. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion as one of the cars inside the garage caught fire.

The fire destroyed the garage and heavily damaged the rest of the house.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.