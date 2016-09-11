Belleville first responders walk in honor of fallen on 9/11

BELLEVILE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Hundreds of Metro East firefighters marched from the Belle Clair Fairgrounds to the 9-11 Memorial Walkway in Belleville to honor the first responders that lost their lives in the attack on the World Trade Center.

Other community members joined the firefighters at the walkway for a moment of remembrance and a dedication ceremony. The ceremony not only honored those who died in the 9-11 attacks but also offered support to those still fighting terrorists.

