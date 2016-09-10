Springfield Cards fall in extras, ousted from Class AA playoffs

A wild 24 hours in the Texas League (Class AA) playoffs ended Saturday afternoon with the Springfield Cardinals being eliminated by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Seattle).

The Cards had dropped the first game to the Naturals in Springfield Wednesday and were trailing in the second game Thursday 8-7 before rain suspended play. The teams traveled to Springdale, Ark. for the conclusion of that game, immediately followed by game three on Friday. In the continuation game, the Cards scored five runs in the eighth inning and held on for a 12-11 win to even the series, only to see the Naturals take the nightcap 8-3, pushing the Cards to the brink.

The young Cards responded today by taking a 2-1 lead into the late innings on a home run by Paul DeJong, before NE Arkansas tied it in the seventh and ultimately sent it to extra innings. The Naturals’ Cam Gallagher walked to start the 10th inning, advanced with the help of a ground out and scored on a sacrifice fly to end Springfield’s hopes.

Aledmys Diaz who is rehabbing from a broken bone in his hand, went 0-5 on the day and was 2-13 during the series. Luke Voit, the Texas League Home Run Derby champion, led the young Cards with 9 hits in 18 at bats in the series.