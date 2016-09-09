VP Joe Biden visits LaunchCode in St. Louis

Vice President Joe Biden spent about an hour at LaunchCode in the Central West End this morning, talking to local business leaders about the future of tech jobs in America.

Biden opened the discussion by talking about the need to fill tech jobs, and praised LaunchCode for coming up with an innovative way to fill that need.

"There are hundreds of thousands of people out there who want to improve their circumstances and are willing to do whatever it takes to do better, but they don't know where to go. They don’t know what to do," Biden said.

That's where LaunchCode comes in.

The local non-profit matches skilled workers with tech jobs at local companies.

Kimberly Vaughan spend five months in LaunchCode's apprentice program.

"Carrie said to me don't give up if you stick it out I'll find you a job and I did just that," Vaughn said.

She says her hard work paid off. Vaughan went through the program and left with a job offer.

"I felt like this is going to create a great opportunity a life of stability for me and my two daughters," Vaughan said.

Mark Bauer, the executive director of LaunchCode, said having the drive plays an important part when learning new skills.

"You have to have aptitude and you have to have drive to be successful in this and it’s all about will before skill and learning all the way so it's very cool," Bauer said.

Local business leaders also talked about how this partnership has diversified their workforce. Companies like Boeing, Express Scripts, and MasterCard say the success rate is high.

"This is the real win-win situation it grows communities it brings people back in and I want to thank you for it," Biden said.

LaunchCode has already popped up in other cities across the country and they plan to expand even more by the end of this year.

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved