Coffee shop coming to Pagedale

A coffee shop is coming to the Pagedale community.

It will be located on the stretch of Page Avenue, an area that’s seen lots of positive changes as of late.

Nearby, there is a senior housing building, a grocery store, a bank, an alternative to payday lenders called Reddough Money Center and a movie theater known as 24:1 Cinema.

The name is part of an initiative known as 24:1, which is headed by Beyond Housing, a non-profit. The president, Chris Krehmeyer, said 24:1 stands for the 24 municipalities in the Normandy school district with one vision for successful children, engaged families, and strong community.

“The strength of neighborhoods has a big role to play in the long term success of a school district. We have a great partnership with the schools but our job is to work on stuff outside the four walls of the school and say how we can help families get stronger. How can we help neighborhoods get stronger,” Krehmeyer said.

That’s where the renovations come into play. Making a better community which translates to better everyday life.

The new coffee shop is part of that idea. Krehmeyer said it should be done in three months and open sometime next year.

