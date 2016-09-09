VP Joe Biden visits LaunchCode in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Vice President Joe Biden will be in St. Louis Friday, making two stops, one to throw his support behind U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander and the other at the "LaunchCode Mentor Center" in west St. Louis.

The founders of LaunchCode told News 4 that White House officials reached out on Tuesday, so they only had a couple days to transform their space to accommodate the Vice President of the United States, who is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m.

The founders said they're honored to host him for the historic visit. They said the event will be a round table discussion, focusing on the general landscape of the tech industry.

LaunchCode has received a lot of national recognition lately. Just last year, President Barak Obama praised them as a model for the National Tech Hire Program.

LaunchCode was founded in St. Louis three years ago. The company pairs coders with engineers at dozens of local companies. They even have plans to expand to other cities this year.

LaunchCode opened a community mentor center last fall. Through the program, they're teaching underprivileged kids how to code.

