Peoria out of playoffs, rain suspends Springfield game with Cards down 8-7

(KMOV.com) -- The Peoria Chiefs lost in heartbreaking fashion to Clinton (Seattle) 4-3 Thursday night in the Midwest League Class A play-offs. Coupled with last night’s loss, the Chiefs are now out of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the game between the Springfield Cardinals and Northwest Arkansas in the Texas League (Class AA) playoffs was suspended due to rain with the Cards trailing 8-7 in the seventh inning.

The Chiefs fell behind 4-0 as starter Ryan Helsley surrendered 9 hits and four runs in 5+ innings. The Chiefs’ bullpen held Clinton for the rest of the game and the Cardinal minor leaguers tallied three runs in the seventh inning to close the gap.

With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the ninth, pinch hitter Jose Godoy doubled and Craig Alkin walked. Magneuris Sierra singled to left but Godoy was thrown out at home on a great throw by the left fielder to end the game.

Before rain halted play, Springfield and Northwest Arkansas were in another slugfest, rapping out 20 hits between them. Springfield fell behind early, rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 7-6 lead, only to surrender that when NW Arkansas scored twice in the sixth. The game will resume tomorrow. If Springfield loses, their season is over but a win sends the best of five back to Arkansas tied 1-1.