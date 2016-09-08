Cardinal prospects draw on wealth of life experiences from pitching instructor Simontacchi

(KMOV.com) -- Jason Simontacchi knows most of the young pitchers he coaches on the St. Louis Cardinals’ Springfield Class AA team will not make it to the majors.

He also remembers that some of his coaches said the same thing about him.

Simontacchi was 20-10 in parts of three seasons for the Cardinals before injuries cut his career short. After a couple of comebacks tries, he now teaches the lessons he learned to a group of younger pitchers who hope that they, too, can become one of the fewer than 20,000 men ever to play professional baseball.

A total of 33 pitchers threw this season in Springfield, a number that included a few rehabbing big leaguers. But the majority were either on their way up or on their way out. Class AA is the place where most players discover whether their game is good enough to advance. As one former coach put it, “the AA stands for American Airlines because that’s what most of them take to go home.”

“The hardest thing for these guys is to stay in the moment,” Simo, as he is called, reflects. “They can’t get bogged down on where they are in their career. I tell them to stop looking at their numbers. When they are in the big leagues they won’t care what they did in Double A. All they can do is the very best they can right now. They have a jersey on and they’re playing professional baseball.”

He recognizes the capricious nature of the game, and how injuries can end a career prematurely or failure in a single opportunity can be the end of the line. “I got my chance (with the Cardinals) because other pitchers were injured,” he says. “I was ready to take advantage of that chance. That’s what I want these guys to realize.”

While most of the young men with dreams of greatness will slowly fade and be sent home, baseball can still prepare them for whatever comes next, he says.

“This game is like (it’s going to be in) life. If they don’t make it in baseball and have to get a job somewhere, they still have to perform at the highest level to be successful, just like here. I tell them that they have lived on their own, traveled all over and so they will be better prepared for life outside of baseball.”

Those words are not empty. “I was the guy the coaches were talking about when they said they wondered what would happen to certain players when their baseball career ended. I didn’t really take advantage of my opportunities for a long time. I was just going through the motions and getting nowhere.”

That changed when minor league manager Dave LaPoint, himself a former Cardinal pitcher, convinced the Redbirds to sign Simo. LaPoint changed the youngster’s perspective. “I was in winter ball. He was the first coach who really saw something in me. I needed confidence in myself and he would tell me, ‘now, when you get to the majors, do this.’ All the time, he would tell me that when I got to the majors to remember this or that. It started to sink in to me that he thought I could make it. I started doing the things between starts that I needed to do and it just took off from there.”

Simontacchi was 11-5 on the division champion 2002 Cardinals and 9-5 the next year before injuries slowed him. “I also learned how to treat people,” he remembers, a lesson he instills in his young pitchers. “You treat people the way you want to be treated. You know, to some people, the clubhouse guys are just small people. But they are the most important people a player can know. Treat them with respect and they can do those little things for you that makes your life a lot easier.”

Players tend to realize that their career is coming to an end, but Simontacchi says he refuses to let them give up on themselves. A career might be close to being over but that is no excuse for not giving your best effort every day, he tells them.

The Springfield Cardinals began playoffs for the Texas League championship Wednesday night, after which he will go home to his wife and three children. “I always heard those Hall of Fame speeches where the players thanked their wives and I didn’t understand that. Now I do. It’s so tough on them when I’m gone seven months a year. I have to go home and get acclimated to their way of doing things.”

Sort of like a rookie at the start of spring training.