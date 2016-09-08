Residents fed up after two murders only blocks apart in 48-hour span

Although police do not believe the shootings were connected, in two days and in two separate incidents, someone was murdered on Diamond Drive; the killers are still on the loose.

On Tuesday, a prominent Ferguson protester, Darren Seals, was found murdered in a car that had been set on fire.

About 48 hours later on Wednesday, four blocks up the road, a 26-year-old man was shot and later died at the hospital. At almost the same time, another man was shot and is currently in stable condition.

Right now, police do not believe any of the shootings are connected. They also do not have any leads in any of the shootings.

Residents have had enough and tell News 4 they are ready to move out.

If you or anyone you know has any information about the incidents, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (866) 371- TIPS (8477).

