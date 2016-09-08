Healthcare worker scam in Chesterfield targets the elderly

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Chesterfield Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a woman who claims she is a home health worker after she approached an elderly man on September 1 and asked to enter his home.

The elderly man let the woman into his home thinking she was a healthcare worker because he had recently signed up to have home health assistance.

While inside, the woman claiming to be the home health worker said her supervisor needed to enter the home as well. While the woman continued to speak to the man, the other suspect went freely through the house and stole several items.

Both women abruptly left claiming they had to respond to an emergency.

The first suspect was described as a heavy-set woman, with a dark complexion, possibly Hispanic. The second suspect was described as a woman with a dark complexion, blonde hair, and missing teeth. The second suspect also had a child around the age of 12 with her.

If you have had contact with these subjects, you are asked to contacted the Chesterfield Police at (636)537-3000 and ask for Detective Wittman.

Although police have not officially confirmed the incidents are connected, there was a similar scam that occurred in Kirkwood.

As a reminder, DO NOT let anyone into your house you are not familiar with or who comes to your residence unannounced.

