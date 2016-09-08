Both Peoria and Springfield take losses in playoff openers

(KMOV.com) -- It was a rough night for the St. Louis Cardinals’ higher minor league teams in Wednesday’s playoffs as both the Peoria Chiefs and the Springfield Cardinals went down to defeat.

The Cardinals (Class AA) had the services of a rehabbing Aledmys Diaz as well as Harrison Bader and Jacob Wilson, both of whom spent much of the season in Memphis (Class AAA). But the Northwest Arkansas (Royals) brought the lumber, rapping 16 hits to overcome their four errors in a 9-6 win at Hammons Field in Springfield.

The Cards won the first half championship with a late run, and are playing Northwest Arkansas in a best of five series for the Texas League title. Diaz went 0-4 but Bader was 2-5 and Texas League Home Run Derby champion Luke Voit was 3-5 for the Cards.

Daniel Poncedeleon surrendered four runs in the first two innings but the Cards drew even after five innings, but were doomed by a three-run eighth. The series resumes in Springfield tomorrow night and then both teams travel to Arkansas to finish the series this weekend.

The Peoria Chiefs (low Class A) could only muster three hits and made two errors against Clinton (Seattle) in a 4-0 loss in Iowa. Jake Woodford pitched well for the Chiefs, surrendering just two runs in five innings, but 12 Chief strikeouts limited their chances. The Chiefs return home for the final two games (if needed) in the best of three series.