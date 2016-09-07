Water main break at Chesterfield Mall causes extensive damage

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A water main break at Chesterfield Mall caused extensive damage to Dillard’s that will take weeks, maybe even months to repair.

The break occurred underground just after 9:30 a.m. on September 7 before the store opened for the day. Water was sent gushing into the third floor, then draining down to the second and first floors as well. There was so much water that the upper and lower levels of the parking lots also flooded.

Dillard’s was the only store to be damaged.

“[A] lot of merchandise soaked pretty good, a lot of the water was muddy… tremendous amount of cleanup. It’s the worst damage I’ve seen from an underground…not seen one go inside the building like that. It happened at the worst place it could,” said Roger Herin, Deputy Chief of the Monarch Fire Protection District.

It is unclear when Dillard’s will be able to reopen, but fire officials said it could take many weeks, perhaps even months.

News 4 reached out to Chesterfield Mall and Dillard’s but has not yet heard back.

