All lanes of I-270 near I-170 re-open after wreck is cleared - KMOV.com

All lanes of I-270 near I-170 re-open after wreck is cleared

Posted: Updated:
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

An accident near the exit ramp of westbound Interstate 270 onto southbound Interstate 170 caused an extensive backup Wednesday afternoon.

The exit ramp was entirely closed and so were several lanes of I-270. The closure lasted around three hours.

The entire highway re-opened around 3:00 p.m..

Copyright 2016 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly