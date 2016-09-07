Reward offered for info leading to arrest of suspect who left suspicious package at school

Police are looking for this person in connection to a suspicious package left at Moline Elementary on September 7. (Credit: KMOV).

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A reward of $6,000 is being offered to anyone who has information leading to arrest of the suspect who left a suspicious package at Moline Elementary on September 7.

The St. Louis County Police Department previously released surveillance video of the suspect.

In the video the suspect is wearing dark pants, a dark short sleeve shirt, and a lightly colored bucket hat, which may have a black stripe.

“It’s not very clear but there are some things that could be noticed if someone knows this person – the hat that’s wearing, the clothes that he’s wearing, possibly the way that he’s walking to and from the school. We wanted to release it to the general public just to see if anybody recognizes that suspect,” Sergeant Shawn McGuire with St. Louis County Police said.

The FBI was called in to help investigate after the suspicious package, described by police as a soft lunchbox, was found at the elementary school, located in the 9800 block of Winkler, in the Riverview Gardens School District.

A spokesperson for the school district said smoke was coming from the lunchbox when it was found around noon, prompting an evacuation in the area, including nearby subdivisions. St. Louis County officials said there was a "small explosion that caused minimal damage to the structure in the form of broken glass."

After the package's discovery, students and staff were moved to Westview Middle School, about a half of a mile south of Moline Elementary. All school and bus route dismissal came from the middle school, located at 1950 Nemrich Road.

Administrators also canceled class the following day as their investigation continued.

“The law enforcement agencies that were on site developed additional information that we may have risks at other locations we may have risks that they haven't identified yet,” said Riverview Gardens Safety and Security Director Kelli McCrary.

Nobody was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Using a mobile device? Click here to view surveillance video.

