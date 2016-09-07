Small triumphs reward Peoria Chiefs’ manager Joe Kruzel as team prepares for playoffs

(KMOV.com) -- The days grow cool in early September as another season for the Peoria Chiefs draws to a close.

By all measures, it has been a successful campaign for the young Chiefs. Winners of the first half championship of the western division of the Midwest League, they will face Clinton, Iowa (Seattle) in a best of three series starting Wednesday in Clinton. That winner will play for the league championship.

A lot of the personnel have changed for the Chiefs since the first half, the nature of minor league baseball. Some players are promoted, some are released, but a key groups remains. The one constant through all the change is manager Joe Kruzel.

“I think we did better than expected with some very young players,” Kruzel reflects. “Some overachieved, but this season has been impressive. If you’d have told me in the beginning of the year that this team would be second or third in the league (in most hitting categories), I’d have been very happy. We also played well in close games.”

That is the fulfillment Kruzel receives, the thing of which he is most proud. Making the play-offs and having a winning record is nice for a resume, but the real gratification comes in things that are not recorded.

“The biggest satisfaction from a personal standpoint is to see where we started and where we are at the end of the year. Our job is to prepare these guys for the next level so we measure success by the progress we’ve made getting these guys ready for next year. There’s nothing more gratifying than to call a player into my office and tell him he’s being sent up (to the next level).”

Life in the low minors in an endless litany of bus trips, fast food and sleep deprivation. Young players adapt more easily than even the most seasoned adults, yet Kruzel soldiers on, with little recognition.

“It’s the challenge of getting guys to believe they can do it,” he says. “Trying to get a group of guys to play above what they think they are capable of. You have to find the button to push and it’s different for all of them.”

To find that key to turn on the player’s potential, Kruzel makes it a point to get to know each of them personally, believing if they have a relationship, the player will trust him more. He also uses humor to make his points, not profanity.

He says getting young players to relax is key to getting them to play hard. “They can’t believe that the skipper is mad at them all the time. I try to get them to focus on the good things they did that day. Even if they went 0-4 with three punchouts, did they move a runner or make a play that kept us in the game? I try to find the small things that they did well. You don’t have to be perfect to have a good day. It’s not always something that was in the box score.”

Keeping players focused on where they are now, not where they want to be next is another challenge. “Sometimes a teammate will get promoted and will later tell a younger player, ‘you could play here. You’re better than the third baseman we have.’ So he starts thinking ‘why not me?’ What the young player doesn’t realize is maybe that’s not the best opportunity for him. Maybe he wouldn’t play every day if he was moved up.”

Keeping everything on a minor league club in harmonic convergence is a non-stop task, but Kruzel does it expertly. His teams compete hard, a fact that caught the eye of an assistant minor league coordinator in the Cardinals’ organization. Kruzel is appreciative of that, because it means that his message is getting through.

“At the end of the year we have meetings with the players and one of them came to me with a list of things he had to improve on. I told him that’s great, but don’t forget to keep working on the things you do well. You were drafted because of what you were doing well, not what you weren’t.”