Suicide rates among teens and adults on the rise

September is suicide prevention month.

According to recent reports, the number of suicides and suicide attempts among teens and adults is rising. Currently, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 10-24 year olds and the 10th leading cause of death among all adults.

Earlier this year, the New York Times reported that the suicide rate had reached a 30 year high.



Dr. Lena Pearlman is a mental health therapist in Creve Coeur. She encourages friends and family members to contact a mental health professional if someone they know is beginning to withdraw or show signs of depression.



”Mental health professionals can assist in assessing the risk of suicide. They can also help a person to understand their feelings and work to improve mental health wellness,” said Dr. Pearlman.



A few ways to do that would be cognitive behavioral therapy and dialectical behavior therapy. These methods can help a person recognize unhealthy patterns of thinking and behavior and also help them learn coping skills.



There are warning signs that someone may be considering suicide.

Dr. Pearlman said, “Individuals that are considering suicide often display one or more of the following behaviors: dramatic mood swings, reckless or impulsive behaviors, making comments about harming or killing themselves, an increase in drinking or drug use, withdrawing from family, friends or their normal activities, and an increased interest in death through writing, thinking or talking about it.”



Other red flags that should not be ignored include: someone quickly and actively putting their affairs in order, giving away their possessions, saying goodbye, unexpected mood swings from despair to calm, and attempts to get a firearm, prescription drugs, or other tools that may be used to harm themselves.



If you know of someone who is exhibiting these or similar signs, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK or call 911 immediately.



