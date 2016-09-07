3 years after takeover, St. Louis city leaders talk about local control

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Three years ago, the City of St. Louis took control of the city’s police department, meaning Mayor Francis Slay is directly responsible for the city’s police force.



”When any families come together, and these were two big families that came together, you have growing pains,” said St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson.



Dotson said it was a seamless transition for officers on the streets, but there were some issues behind the scenes. The city’s technology was lagging behind the state, but it’s now up to date. He also said the biggest issue was with hiring.



Dotson said, “We’re 115 police officers short right now. I wanted to start hiring, it took about six months for the cities hiring process from the personnel department to catch up.”



But overall, he said the mayor taking the lead has been a good thing for the city.



”The mayor sets the priorities. The mayor sets the tone, and trust me crime reduction is the mayor’s number one priority, it’s what he talks to me about all the time,” said Dotson.



Mayor Slay said, “To address crime you need a healthy and vibrant city so all the departments and the police department are working together.”



A team mentality is what city leaders say will help combat crime. The city and it’s police force are working to build better relationships in the community, which is why they’ve prioritized things like coffee with a cop and the civilian oversight board.



”The city has a lot of resources so we can support them in the neighborhoods. Police officers can help us identify issues that we can address, some of that was going on before but it’s going on in a more collaborative way,” said Slay.



Mayor Slay also said he is in constant communication with the police chief.



