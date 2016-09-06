Removal of 14,000 trees begins in St. Louis City as Emerald Ash Borer invades

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Over 90 percent of the Ash trees in the City of St. Louis will have to be removed as a result of the Emerald Ash Borer.

The Emerald Ash Borer is an invasive wood-boring pest that kills all types of Ash trees. It has been making its way from the east coast to the west coast over the past decade.

Even though the Forestry Division has tried to prevent the spread of Emerald Ash Borer, about 14,000 of the 15,000 Ash trees in the city are scheduled to be removed before the EAB kills them. The majority of the landscaped trees that have been planted by the Forestry Division are Ash trees.

Ash trees that are scheduled to be removed have been tagged with yellow fliers. There is also a map of where all the trees are scheduled to be removed that can be accessed by clicking here.

"Some City streets and neighborhoods will see a dramatic reduction in the number of trees along their streets," said the Forestry Commissioner, Scott Kincaid. "This is the reality of the invasive pests and provides even more emphasis on the need to have a diverse population of trees to reduce the dramatic impacts of invasive pests."

Removal will start on Wednesday, September 7, at 10 a.m. in the 5700 block of Waterman Boulevard and continue through the fall using the street sweeping schedule as much as possible to lessen the traffic impact on neighborhoods.

The City hopes to replant trees in the same locations as much as possible. For more information on tree planting plans, click here.

To stay up-to-date on St. Louis City's EAB strategy, visit www.stlouis-mo.gov/ash-borer.

