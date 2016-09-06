Part Jim Leyland, part Terry Collins, Springfield Cards gets the best of Bilardello’s experience

(KMOV.com) -- When you play for Springfield Cardinals (Class AA) manager Dann Bilardello, you get a healthy helping of Jim Leyland, a little dash of Terry Collins and a pinch of Russ Nixon.

Bilardello, a former first round draft pick and now the manager of the Cards Springfield club, played for all three big league managers and he acknowledges that all three heavily influenced his managing style.

“And a few others who I said I didn’t want to be like,” he laughs.

Springfield is back in the playoffs this year as Bilardello guided the club to a first half division championship in the rugged Texas League. The Redbirds begin the playoffs at home Wednesday against Northwest Arkansas (Royals).

The Springfield club has undergone tremendous change since that first half with more than 70 transactions in the second half alone with players moved up from Palm Beach (Class A) and others sent to Memphis (Class AAA) or even the big club in the case of Luke Weaver.

“For me, Class AA is the place where you find out for yourself if you are good enough to move on. The jump from class AA to Class AAA is the hardest one in my opinion. In the lower levels, you can be a little more patient with young players. But in Class AA, you don’t linger too long. You don’t see many players here three or four years unless they’re like 19 years old. I remember Joe Mather (former Cardinal) was an exception to that, but most players are either up or out fairly quickly from here.”

That requires a special touch as a manager, something Bilardello says he learned from some of the best managers in baseball.

“I played for Jim Leyland in Pittsburgh. He was awesome. I really respected that guy. He never made anyone feel like they were the 25th man (last on the roster). He was also ahead of the situation. Nothing surprised him. He was such a great strategist.

“Terry Collins was really a fiery guy. The game has changed a little since then so maybe that has changed. But I remember the looks I would get from him (and some of the pointed comments he made). But I was fine with that because I knew how much he cared about his players.

“Russ Nixon in Cincinnati gave people the opportunity to play. I always appreciated that.”

So Bilardello’s style is to get to know his players and develop a level of respect. “Every since I started coaching, I wanted to make them better people first. When I teach them (a baseball skill) and I see the results, that’s what I love about this job. You don’t get a lot of pats on the back and I don’t care about that as much as seeing a player succeed. To do that, you have to know them; know when they need a hand on their shoulder or their butt kicked. Sometimes you just have to talk to them and if that doesn’t work, you have to talk louder,” he laughed, a little of Collins peeking through.

Bilardello said players at Springfield are well aware of where they are in their development and the dream of someday playing in the majors. “The best thing I can do for them is to give them the opportunity. We can tell by their play where they need to be. I always tell them the players write the reports, not us.”

He is aware that these are young men who have a limited amount of time to develop their skills and make an impression. He recognizes that he is a sort of gatekeeper between a chance to be on the doorstep of the major leagues or on a bus on the way home.

“I’m confident in how I handle these guys because of what I have been through as a player, handling some success and well, some not successes,” he says. “All the managers I played for that I learned the most from and respected the most were honest and genuine. If you give a player an opportunity and are truthful with them, that’s all you can really do.”