Man shot while sitting in car just north of downtown

ST, LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) – Police are looking for a person responsible for shooting a passenger inside of a car.

The shooting occurred Saturday night on Carr and 8th street. Authorities said the victim, who is in his 20s, was shot in the head. EMS took him to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Investigators said it is still unclear if the man was driving or if the car was stopped when he was shot. Police said this looks like this could be a random act but they are still investigating this shooting.

Police do not have a suspect description, but think someone saw something. They are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.

