Pedestrian struck and killed on Interstate 70

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Officials have confirmed 17-year-old Ethan Brumbeloe was killed when he walked onto the interstate and was struck by a semi-truck.

Authorities said the incident happened just before 6 p.m. on Interstate 70, just east of Bryan Road in St. Charles County. Brumbeloe was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

